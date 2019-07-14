The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Austin Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - William â€œSteveâ€ Austin, 64, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in West Virginia, but spent the majority of his life in Portsmouth, VA and was a graduate of Manor High School. Steve worked for Norfolk Southern Corp and retired as a 3rd Shift Pier Master. He was a dedicated railroad man.

Steve is survived by his wife, Connie D. Austin, and their daughter, Katie E. Austin. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory sisters-in-law, Marsha Austin, Karen Austin, Linda Shane and Judy D. Jones; brother-in-law, Tony Maturo; nephews, Matt Austin, Danny Austin and wife Georgette and their children Dimitri and Franny, Justin Austin and wife Brooklyn and their son August Kyle, Rob Jones and wife Jen Smith Jones and their children Eleanor, Oliver and Vivian; nieces, Jenny Obal and husband Brian and their daughter Evelyn, Kim Bounds and husband Bill, and Christy Shane. Steve will forever be in our hearts.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now