CHESAPEAKE - William â€œSteveâ€ Austin, 64, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in West Virginia, but spent the majority of his life in Portsmouth, VA and was a graduate of Manor High School. Steve worked for Norfolk Southern Corp and retired as a 3rd Shift Pier Master. He was a dedicated railroad man.



Steve is survived by his wife, Connie D. Austin, and their daughter, Katie E. Austin. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory sisters-in-law, Marsha Austin, Karen Austin, Linda Shane and Judy D. Jones; brother-in-law, Tony Maturo; nephews, Matt Austin, Danny Austin and wife Georgette and their children Dimitri and Franny, Justin Austin and wife Brooklyn and their son August Kyle, Rob Jones and wife Jen Smith Jones and their children Eleanor, Oliver and Vivian; nieces, Jenny Obal and husband Brian and their daughter Evelyn, Kim Bounds and husband Bill, and Christy Shane. Steve will forever be in our hearts.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019