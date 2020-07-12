1/
Dr. Steve C. York
CHESAPEAKE- Dr. Steven York, 60, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey York; and father, Sam York. Steve attended Nansemond Suffolk Academy and graduated from Virginia Tech with a PHD in chemical engineering. Steve was a professor at Va. Tech for many years and then worked as a chemical engineer with Fortune 500 companies.

Steve enjoyed the mountain life as well as hunting and fishing with friends. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed his time living in Australia.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jessie York of Chesapeake; brother, Greg York and niece, Amelia York of Hilton Head Island, SC; uncle, Doug York of Suffolk; nephew, Noah York and niece, Natalie York of Virginia Beach; and cousins and many friends.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
