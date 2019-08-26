The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Steve Genovesi Obituary
Steve Genovesi, 86, went to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of Saturday, August 24th at his home in Chesapeake. Steve was born in Albany, NY to the late John and Concetta Genovesi.

Steve met the love of his life, Nancy, and they married in 1956. Their union brought forth one daughter, Tina. Steve's girls were his world.

Steve was a faithful member of Church of the Ascension for 23 years. He served in many ministries, including the Community and Social Ministries. He was also a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus.

In addition to Nancy and Tina, those left to cherish Steve's memory are his two grandsons, one great-granddaughter and nieces and nephews in Italy, NY and CT.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 5PM-8PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 29th at 11AM at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd in Virginia Beach. Entombment will take place at Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 N Great Neck Rd in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Steve's name to either or Church of the Ascension's Social Ministry by visiting www.tmcfunding.com or to a . Condolences may be left for Steve's family by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 26, 2019
