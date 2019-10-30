The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Steve Phillip Roth Sr.

Steve Phillip Roth, Sr., 66, of the 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

He was a retired master auto mechanic at Sears & Roebuck Company. He was a graduate of Deep Creek High School, class of 1971. Mr. Roth was the son of the late Joseph and Ada Roth.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca F. Roth; daughter, Kate M. Uselmann; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Karina and Ryan Uselmann, Jr., of Chesapeake; son, Steve P. Roth, Jr.; two sisters, Phyllis Leary of Chesapeake and Dorothy Whittington of Clackamas, OR; and a brother, Joseph Roth, Jr., of Chesapeake.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
