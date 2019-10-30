|
|
Steve Phillip Roth, Sr., 66, of the 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
He was a retired master auto mechanic at Sears & Roebuck Company. He was a graduate of Deep Creek High School, class of 1971. Mr. Roth was the son of the late Joseph and Ada Roth.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca F. Roth; daughter, Kate M. Uselmann; three grandchildren, Kenneth, Karina and Ryan Uselmann, Jr., of Chesapeake; son, Steve P. Roth, Jr.; two sisters, Phyllis Leary of Chesapeake and Dorothy Whittington of Clackamas, OR; and a brother, Joseph Roth, Jr., of Chesapeake.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019