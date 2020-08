Steve Tarkenton, 63, of Chesapeake, VA, quietly slipped away on 30 July 2020.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; two brothers, Bill Tarkenton and Don Tarkenton; and one sister, Carolyn Johnson.Burial will be private for family only. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Chesapeake Humane Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com