Steve Weldon, 67, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 12, 2019, in Cary, NC.



Born in Lanett, AL, he was a retired Police Officer from the Department of Defense at Naval Station Norfolk. He was a Chaplain for the Gideons Camp in Caroline County.



He was preceded in death by his father, WJ Weldon and his wife, Deborah Lynn Weldon. Left to cherish his memory: his son, Jason M. Weldon and his wife, Erin; his mother, Alivee Coggins and sister, Sandra Arrington, both of Alabama; and two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Logan.



The family will receive friends at South Norfolk Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be conducted at the church at 11 a.m. by Rev. David Williamson. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.



