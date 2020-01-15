|
Steven Cameron Cash, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 13, 2020.
Born in Virginia, he retired as a Public Utilities Inspector from the City of Virginia Beach.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Alice Cash and brother, John Cash. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Douglas Cameron Cash, daughter-in-law, Amy Cash; granddaughter, Reese Oliver; girlfriend, Carol Lewis; sister-in-law, Karen Cash; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020