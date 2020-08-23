Steven Charles Smith, Jr., 33, passed away suddenly when a car hit his motorcycle on August 14, 2020.
He is survived by his loving parents, Steve Sr. and Cathy Smith, his two sisters Stephanie Smith and Chelsea Kubesh, a niece Harper and nephew Pearson, as well his grandmother, Joan Winters, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steve is a Virginia Beach native and graduated from Princess Anne High School in 2006. Steve worked as a personal trainer and spent many years working in the service industry. He had a dynamic personality and ultimately loved to make people happy. Steve will be remembered for his positive attitude, his strong faith, never-ending supply of jokes, and awesome dance moves. Steve was always willing to offer support to anyone in need. Steve loved his family, his dog Gunnar, the Philadelphia Eagles, riding his motorcycle and shooting pool. Steve will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date - more details will follow.
In lieu of follows, donations can be made to SonRise @ Pembroke Manor Christian Church - the Smith Memorial Fund - 600 Independence Blvd. Va Beach, VA 23462.
