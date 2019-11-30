|
|
Steven H. McFarlin passed away November 27, 2019 in Portsmouth, VA. Steven was born July 4, 1951 in Welch, W. Va to Henry and Sti McFarlin.
He was employed with O.D.I. as an insulator for many years.
Steven is survived by his wife, Darlene of 17 years; sister JoAnn and husband Butch Harrah; 2 nieces, LeeAnna and husband Mike Wexler; great nephew Miles Wexler; niece Angie Harrah and one granddaughter Bryana Backues; many friends and last but not least, his sidekick Miley.
A celebration of life will be held for Steven on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Condolences may be left for Steven's family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019