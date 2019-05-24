Steven Jay Saunders, 60, of High Point passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at WFBH-High Point Medical Center.Steve was born May 8, 1959 in Staten Island, NY to Geraldine Annette Saunders and the late, Harvey Jay Saunders. In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mark Saunders.Steve was a talented electrician and worked in that trade most of his life. He was good at â€œworking with his handsâ€ fixing and building things. Steve was an avid NASCAR fan, whose favorite drive was, #3 Dale Earnhardt. Being outdoors, enjoying nature and camping was one of his favorite ways to relax.Those who will cherish Steveâ€™s memories are his mother, Geraldine Saunders; his son, Jason Cheracles and wife, Anna of Virginia Beach, VA; grandson, Arelius Cheracles; sisters, Dawnmarie Tennefoss and husband, Gregg of Chesapeake VA, and Debi Hughes and husband, Joe of High Point, NC. There are also several nieces and nephews and many friends.In keeping with Steveâ€™s wishes, there will be no formal service; we ask that you remember him in your own way. A gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC is serving the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 24, 2019