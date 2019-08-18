|
|
Steven Kendrick Baker, 22, of Chesapeake passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and gifted the name of Iniki (â€œring around the moonâ€) by a Hawaiian religious leader, Steven was a free spirit who loved making music, sketching, fishing, animals, volunteering, and spending time with his friends. He attended and volunteered with the Hampton Roads Morning of Hope for several years in the T-shirt tent, was a Busy Beaver helping fix electrical and plumbing problems at Pipsico Scout Reservation, and took care of the cats up for adoption at the Greenbrier Petsmart. Steven attended Advanced Technology Institute for his auto tech certificate, and truly enjoyed his job as an automotive technician.
Steven is survived by his parents, Charles Baker and Regina Dufresne, his brother David Baker, sister Charlotte Jarvis, nieces Susie and Abi, nephew Thomas, grandparents Michael and Gloria Dufresne, as well as extended family and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, 23322.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal or to Hampton Roads Morning of Hope. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019