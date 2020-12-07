1/
Steven L. Sole
Steven Sole age 65 passed away on 12/3/2020 after a long battle of lung cancer. He served in the US Navy for 20 years and Worked at Stihl for 20 years before retiring. Steven leaves behind his wife of 42 years Patricia Sole, sons Steven Sole II (Stephanie) and Carl Sole, brother Ray Sole (Sue), Sisters Linda Wiles and Cheryl Buck (Mike). Also five grandkids along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his parents Albert and Betty Sole. There will be no funeral service because his wishes were to be cremated and return home. The family will be receiving guest at 441 Clemson Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23324.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2020.
