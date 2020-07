Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven L. Walker (Stevie, Steve), 60, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia. Steven is survived by daughter Jessica Freda; granddaughter Caleigh; sister, Michele Meador. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nancy Walker; brother, Jim Walker. Celebration of Life to be held on 7/25/20 at 2:00 pm, 120 E Westmont Ave, Norfolk.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store