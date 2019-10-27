|
|
Steven M. Douglas, age 55, died on October 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Marie (Avallone) Douglas, and older sister, Janine Marie Keane. He is survived by his father, Charles E. "Doug" Douglas Jr. whom he affectionally called "POPS" and younger sister, Andrea Marie Elliot, several uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Born in Winthrop, MA, he lived in the Orient Heights section of East Boston, MA, for several years later residing in Kensington, MD, and finally in Virginia Beach in 1975. Steve attended school in Virginia Beach graduating from First Colonial HS and then attended Tidewater Community College.
Steve fought a courageous battle with several chronic medical conditions resulting in almost constant debilitating pain.
During his younger years, he was active in sports especially soccer in which he excelled both as a player and a coach. He served many years as a the volunteer Assistant Coach of the Kempsville HS girls basketball team.
Steve owned several businesses in Virginia Beach during his adult years, most recently ATM Solutions providing ATM services in many of the Oceanfront hotels and other locations throughout the Hampton Roads area.
He proudly served as a Master Mason with the Berkley Lodge No. 167 in Chesapeake, VA, and was an officer with the Ringmasters. Services are being provided by the National Cremation Society.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Berkley Masonic Lodge No. 167, 2216 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019