Steven Paul Myers passed away on October 1, 2020 following an extended illness. Steven was born on April 7, 1957 to the late Robert D. and Marion E. Myers.Steven was a skilled painter with a kind spirt and a love of life. Left to cherish his memory are his loving soulmate Randi Robertson, sons Steven Jr., Gerry, and Erin. He will also be missed by his brothers Robert and David Myers and a large extended family.Condolences may be offered at waltonfuneralhome.com