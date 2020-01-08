|
|
Steven Randolph Feit, 63, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020, following a short illness.
The family will receive friends at Baylake United Methodist Church, 4300 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, on January 10, 2020, from 6-8 P.M. A celebration of life will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Baylake United Methodist Church, followed by a reception. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020