Steven R. Nichols, age 69, passed away August 8, 2020, in Norfolk, VA.
He was born on January 4, 1951 in Billings, Montana, to Fred and Allene (Eberle) Nichols. After graduating from the US Naval Academy in 1973, he married the love of his life, Susan Jane Plenge, in Annapolis, MD and together they entered the world of naval aviation. After serving 20 years as an F-14 pilot, he retired and flew as a commercial pilot with Southwest Airlines. Following his aviation career, he spent much time encouraging others and serving international students at Old Dominion University with Global Friendship Ventures. A lifelong follower of Jesus, Steve's life was notable for his willingness to serve His Lord and His church. He and Susan loved to explore the world and traveled frequently in the United States and abroad. Tandem cycling enthusiasts, they shared several long-distance adventures.
Steve is survived by Susan, his wife of 47 years, daughter Joy (Jason) Leventon, son Peter (Dara) Nichols, four much loved grandchildren, Connor, Hudson, Alexa and Mia, his sister Debra (Rod) Hanson and brothers Scott (Patti) Nichols and Curt (Nora) Nichols.
A private memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 17 at Crossroads Church. There will be a live stream of the memorial service available on www.crcnorfolk.com
. A family inurnment ceremony with be held at the US Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, MD at a later date.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Steve's name to Global Friendship Ventures (PO Box 6201, Norfolk, VA 23508) or White Sulphur Springs of Manns Choice, PA (4500 Milligans Cove Road, Manns Choice, PA 15550).