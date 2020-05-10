Steven, 65, of Alton, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois Melton O'Carroll and his two sons, Christopher and Thomas O'Carroll, his granddaughter, Ivy O'Carroll, and his stepdaughters, Jennifer (Bruce Pulliam), and Rebecca Beasley. Steven was a native of Norfolk, VA, and proudly worked at the Norfolk BAE Shipyard for 36 years as a Master Mechanic. He was a deacon in his church and loved serving the Lord. Since we are unable to be together at this time, we ask that you keep the family in your prayers.



