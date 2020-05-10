Steven Ray O'Carroll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven, 65, of Alton, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois Melton O'Carroll and his two sons, Christopher and Thomas O'Carroll, his granddaughter, Ivy O'Carroll, and his stepdaughters, Jennifer (Bruce Pulliam), and Rebecca Beasley. Steven was a native of Norfolk, VA, and proudly worked at the Norfolk BAE Shipyard for 36 years as a Master Mechanic. He was a deacon in his church and loved serving the Lord. Since we are unable to be together at this time, we ask that you keep the family in your prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing. Steve and I grew up together, we were best friends. As kids we did everything together. In the old days when mom's didn't work you had all day and night to do the things kids do. Playing sports, school, paper routes, cars and girls kept us busy. And of course mischievous was always around the corner. Mr. and Mrs. O'Carroll were like second parents to me for many years. We had great childhoods. I worked for the Navy and would see Steve on occasions at BAE and it would bring back the good ol' days. I could write a book about our friendship. The memories will have to do. Rest in peace my friend.
Andrew Heine
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved