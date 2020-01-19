|
It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Wayne Cherry, 58, announces his passing. Steven passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Steven was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Portsmouth, VA, to Juanita L. Cherry and the late Victor H. Cherry. He was a 1980 honor graduate of Cradock High School.
Steven was a retired checker with ILA Local 1624. His true passion was cabinetry and woodworking. He was the proud owner of his own cabinet shop for many years. His beautiful craftsmanship of kitchen cabinets and furniture can be found in homes throughout Tidewater.
Steven will be forever remembered by his mother, Juanita Cherry; sister, Victoria Saxby; brother, J.C. Cherry; sister, Wendy Edwards, and her husband, Jeffrey; nephews, Andrew D. Edwards and Alex C. Edwards; an aunt, cousins, and the many friends he met along his journey.
Steven was a humble man and will be remembered as a soft-spoken, kind, and sweet soul with a huge heart. He faced his challenges with courage and strength. He was a true hero to his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Beth Sholom Village and the Freda H. Gordon Hospice Care Unit for their care of Steven. We will be forever grateful for your kindness and care.
Steven requested that there be no memorial service after his passing. His family is honoring that wish. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth Sholom Village at www.bethsholomvillage.com/make-a-donation. Rest in perfect peace, Steven.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020