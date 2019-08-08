|
Stillman Davis Chesson, 91 of Waverly VA, passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Traylor Chesson, and his 6 siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stuart (Carolyn), Paul (Liz), & Cameron; grandchildren Heather, Rob, & Dustin; and many other family members & friends. Visitation will be at 2 pm Sunday August 11th at Waverly Baptist Church with memorial service at 2:30 & reception at the church, followed by burial at Waverly Cemetery. Memorial donations to the are suggested.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019