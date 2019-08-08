Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Waverly Baptist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Waverly Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stillman Chesson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stillman Davis Chesson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stillman Davis Chesson Obituary
Stillman Davis Chesson, 91 of Waverly VA, passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Traylor Chesson, and his 6 siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stuart (Carolyn), Paul (Liz), & Cameron; grandchildren Heather, Rob, & Dustin; and many other family members & friends. Visitation will be at 2 pm Sunday August 11th at Waverly Baptist Church with memorial service at 2:30 & reception at the church, followed by burial at Waverly Cemetery. Memorial donations to the are suggested.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stillman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.