Stuart Jay Heyman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, known to everyone as "Skip," passed away September 12, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was 65.
Family was everything to Skip. He was the loving father to Jill, Steven, and Kerry (Craig) and the ex-husband to Marie Seavey. He would lovingly joke, "Best Divorce Ever!" as they continued to be great friends. He was a brother to Beth and Grace and a proud Uncle to Alex (Ashley), Neil, Ronda, Laurel (Chris), Michelle (JP), David, and their children.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Norma & Jerome Heyman, his brother, Richard Heyman, his nephew, David Heyman, and his brother-in-law, David Martin. We are certain he is up in heaven reunited with them, telling all of his favorite dad jokes.
Skip dedicated his life to his family, his career, his passion for coaching and teaching, and his love of sports. He loved spending time with his children. Whether it was watching sports, always rooting for their teams unless they were playing Duke, or doing DIY projects, sometimes determining halfway through that he was never doing another Pinterest project again, He was an animal lover to the core and would have adopted the entire SPCA if he could, but instead he rescued dogs throughout his life and enjoyed spoiling his grand-dogs.
Skip spent twenty-five years as an engineer at the Ford Motor Company, eight years as a math teacher at Salem High School in Virginia Beach, and finished his career at Huntington-Ingalls. While he changed jobs several times later in his career, his passion was always for teaching and mentoring. He spent countless hours preparing original lesson plans for his math classes and coaching the school's sports teams. Skip was most fulfilled when he was in a classroom or on the field. He left an imprint on students' lives whether or not he was their teacher.
Skip was Duke University's #1 fan having attended as an undergraduate and serving as President of the Marching Band. He continued to cheer for the Blue Devils long after graduation. He looked forward to every Sunday, when he would stake his claim in goal, playing soccer with and against all of his friends.
Skip will be forever missed and never replaced. He could command the room with his dance moves and laugh, and he gave the best hugs. He will live on in our hearts forever.
Skip was not a fan of pomp and circumstance, but he loved a good party. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 10th at 2pm. For details, please email Jill Heyman at jheyman03@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salem High School Booster Club Skip Heyman Memorial Scholarship or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
via Jill Heyman's Light the Night Team. Details can be found at: www.hollomon-brown.com