Mom, The family and I miss you everyday. Thanks for being the best mom and friend in the world. I can't believe its been over a year since the lord called you home to be with Dad.Im sorry you are no longer with us on earth, but I'm so glad you do not have to go through this sad and difficult time. I try hard to remember the things you had taught me and the advice you shared over the years and I use it almost every day. I keep your beautiful smile in my heart. The family and I would like to thank all of your students that you taught over the years in Bedford, Norfolk and Virginia Beach public schools, as they truly made you a happy person. My mom loved teaching; family and Longwood University class of 1950. Mom also had a special place in her heart for all animals and loved the outdoors too. Mom, wanted to let you know Kathryn, Robyn and your sister Patricia placed a brick in your honor at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens in Richmond, one of your favorite spots.



Mom, I miss you so much, you are in my heart and soul every day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store