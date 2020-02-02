The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Don Cope


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Don Cope Obituary
Sue Don Cope, age 79, a lifelong resident of Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She was born March 16, 1940 in Derby, Virginia to the parents of Irene and Ray Stewart. Ms. Cope was a member of the Eastern Star and Colosse Baptist Church. She was a caring woman who spent her life surrounded by family. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Cullipher (Doug) and Debbie Kardel (Ed); her two granddaughters, Courtney Bailey and Whitlie Cullipher; her great-granddaughter, Lina; and great nephew, John Adams and family

We invite friends and family to join us for a graveside service which will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, February 4, at 12 p.m. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her honor to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -