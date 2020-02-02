|
Sue Don Cope, age 79, a lifelong resident of Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was born March 16, 1940 in Derby, Virginia to the parents of Irene and Ray Stewart. Ms. Cope was a member of the Eastern Star and Colosse Baptist Church. She was a caring woman who spent her life surrounded by family. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Cullipher (Doug) and Debbie Kardel (Ed); her two granddaughters, Courtney Bailey and Whitlie Cullipher; her great-granddaughter, Lina; and great nephew, John Adams and family
We invite friends and family to join us for a graveside service which will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, February 4, at 12 p.m. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her honor to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020