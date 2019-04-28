Sue E. Parker passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Setrak and Eliza Shahen. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert McPherson Parker, Sr. and her two sisters, Dr. Seta Vogel and Sunnie Clemments. Sue was a retired nurse from Maryview Hospital and for many years did volunteer work at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth. She is survived by her two sons, Robert M. Parker, Jr. and wife Vickie of Chantilly, VA, and Steven M. Parker and wife Elizabeth of The Villages, FL and one brother, Hrair Shekerjian of Monterey Park of CA. Her grandchildren are Steven and wife Stephanie, Adria and husband Ben Phillips and Melanie and husband Evan Elan, along with her great-grandchildren, Shawn Parker, Ben Phillips IV, Chase Phillips, and Sylvie Elan and nephew Harold Steven Vogel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 pm at Baker-Foster Funeral Home. Memorial donations are encouraged to be made to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary