Sue Hammond Pardy
1935 - 2020
On Sunday, November 1st, 2020, Sue Hammond Pardy went home to be with the LORD. She was a loving mother, sister, and aunt.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Pardy, and her brother, Les (Elaine Lemay) Hammond. She also leaves nephews David (Doreen) Abell, Ken (Michele) Abell and a niece Aimee Lemay-Hammond. Also surviving her are great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Lois Hammond, her twin sister, Kay Hammond Abell, her husband James R. Pardy and a daughter, Leslie Christine.

Sue was born in Oneonta, NY on April 1, 1935 and she graduated from Watertown High School in NY. On December 7, 1957 she married James R. Pardy, who was serving in the U.S. Navy, and she began a career as a Navy Wife. Within a few years, they welcomed a daughter, Cindy.

An active member of [OV] Church, Sue loved the Lord and shared His love with family, friends and strangers alike. She hosted small group meetings in her home for many years until her health prevented continuing. Sue enjoyed researching family history, the American Civil War and solving puzzles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Norfolk, VA. She will be buried at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the [OV] Church, Multiply Campaign, 9504 Selby Place, Norfolk, VA 23503 - (757)583-1808.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
REED & BENOIT FUNERAL HOME INC
632 STATE ST
Watertown, NY 13601-2839
(315) 782-6580
November 6, 2020
Miss Sue, you will be missed more than you could ever imagine! You are indeed our sister in Christ and you are loved! Steve and I cherish our memories.
Steve and Carol Lentz
Friend
November 5, 2020
May the Lord give you forever lasting peace Cousin Sue..You will always be in our hearts..
Mark & Cindy Wilber
Family
November 5, 2020
Dearest Sue, You'll always have a special place in my heart.
Donna Taylor
Friend
November 5, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Sue. You will forever be in my heart.
Joshua Abell
Family
November 4, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and your many memories comfort you in your time of sadness. Matthew 5:4
Lora Lansberry
November 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
November 4, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
