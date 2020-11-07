On Sunday, November 1st, 2020, Sue Hammond Pardy went home to be with the LORD. She was a loving mother, sister, and aunt.



Sue is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Pardy, and her brother, Les (Elaine Lemay) Hammond. She also leaves nephews David (Doreen) Abell, Ken (Michele) Abell and a niece Aimee Lemay-Hammond. Also surviving her are great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Lois Hammond, her twin sister, Kay Hammond Abell, her husband James R. Pardy and a daughter, Leslie Christine.



Sue was born in Oneonta, NY on April 1, 1935 and she graduated from Watertown High School in NY. On December 7, 1957 she married James R. Pardy, who was serving in the U.S. Navy, and she began a career as a Navy Wife. Within a few years, they welcomed a daughter, Cindy.



An active member of [OV] Church, Sue loved the Lord and shared His love with family, friends and strangers alike. She hosted small group meetings in her home for many years until her health prevented continuing. Sue enjoyed researching family history, the American Civil War and solving puzzles.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Norfolk, VA. She will be buried at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the [OV] Church, Multiply Campaign, 9504 Selby Place, Norfolk, VA 23503 - (757)583-1808.



Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 7, 2020.