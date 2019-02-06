|
Sue Hurt, 78, of Western Branch, formally of Midway WV went home to her Lord and her Heavenly Family on 2.1.2019 after a massive stroke. Sue leaves behind her children; Mark Hurt (Linda) of Debary Fl.; Robin Coggin (Bobby) of Suffolk, Va.; Lisa Hurt (Russell) of Ormond Beach, Fl. Two grandchildren; Melissa Barbee (Rocky) and Eddie Brock (Sarah). Great Grandson Riley Brock. Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Danny Hurt; her parents Fred and Lucille Webb; her sisters Syble Hicks and Linda Angle Eller; her brother Larry Webb. Memorial Services will be held on Friday February 8th. Visitation will be at 1:30 and service immediately following at 2pm at Sturtevant Funeral home in Suffolk, Va on Bridge road.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019