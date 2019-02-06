Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Sue Hurt Obituary
Sue Hurt, 78, of Western Branch, formally of Midway WV went home to her Lord and her Heavenly Family on 2.1.2019 after a massive stroke. Sue leaves behind her children; Mark Hurt (Linda) of Debary Fl.; Robin Coggin (Bobby) of Suffolk, Va.; Lisa Hurt (Russell) of Ormond Beach, Fl. Two grandchildren; Melissa Barbee (Rocky) and Eddie Brock (Sarah). Great Grandson Riley Brock. Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Danny Hurt; her parents Fred and Lucille Webb; her sisters Syble Hicks and Linda Angle Eller; her brother Larry Webb. Memorial Services will be held on Friday February 8th. Visitation will be at 1:30 and service immediately following at 2pm at Sturtevant Funeral home in Suffolk, Va on Bridge road.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
