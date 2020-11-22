Sue Perry White of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1936 in Hertford, N.C. She is predeceased by her parents, Julian A. White and Minnie Perry White and brother Julian A. White, Jr. She is survived by her cousins Billy Carroll Carver and Angela Wedeman. Her best friend and confidant was Betty Neal. Betty and Sue shared many great times with family and friends at their 66th St. Virginia Beach residence and later in life at the Virginia House.
Sue was educated at East Carolina and obtained a master's degree from George Washington University. She began her teaching career in Williamsburg, VA and then taught overseas one year in France. She continued her teaching career in Virginia Beach for 33 years. She taught at J.B. Dey, Old Donation, and Cooke Elementary. Sue was an exemplary teacher and loved to travel. She enjoyed everything from the beach to the mountains and was particularly fond of snow skiing.
Her dear friends included the late Dr. R.F. Burke Steele, Jr., and family. Regina Williams and Joyce Heyford were her faithful caregivers - never missing a day of work over a 14-year period. Regina was instrumental in leading Sue to accept Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.