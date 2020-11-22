1/
Sue Perry White
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Perry White of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1936 in Hertford, N.C. She is predeceased by her parents, Julian A. White and Minnie Perry White and brother Julian A. White, Jr. She is survived by her cousins Billy Carroll Carver and Angela Wedeman. Her best friend and confidant was Betty Neal. Betty and Sue shared many great times with family and friends at their 66th St. Virginia Beach residence and later in life at the Virginia House.

Sue was educated at East Carolina and obtained a master's degree from George Washington University. She began her teaching career in Williamsburg, VA and then taught overseas one year in France. She continued her teaching career in Virginia Beach for 33 years. She taught at J.B. Dey, Old Donation, and Cooke Elementary. Sue was an exemplary teacher and loved to travel. She enjoyed everything from the beach to the mountains and was particularly fond of snow skiing.

Her dear friends included the late Dr. R.F. Burke Steele, Jr., and family. Regina Williams and Joyce Heyford were her faithful caregivers - never missing a day of work over a 14-year period. Regina was instrumental in leading Sue to accept Jesus as her Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved