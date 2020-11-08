Sue Roberts Forbes, 93, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. A native of Fairfax County, she was the daughter of the late Alfred H. Roberts and Florence L. Roberts. She was the widow of Dr. David C. Forbes and predeceased by two children, Harmon R. Forbes, and Margaret "Peggy" F. Forbes.
Mrs. Forbes attended Radford College, graduated from Virginia Tech, and did post graduate training at the Medical College of Virginia in Dietetics. She worked at Obici Hospital as dietitian and chemistry instructor for the School of Nursing. She established the food service at Hillcrest Nursing Home before serving as Supervisor of School Food Service for Nansemond County and Suffolk City Schools. She retired from Virginia Department of Education School Food Services as Assistant State Supervisor.
Survivors include a son, David C. Forbes (Robin); daughter, Nancy F. Cisco (Gary) and four grandsons, David S. Cisco (Anna), Bryan L. Cisco (Laura), John D. Forbes (Alyssa) and Robert H. Forbes and five great grandsons.
Graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery, Holland Road on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev. Lafayette Wilkins, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Church, 1549 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434, or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
