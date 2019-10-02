|
Sue Taylor, a resident of The Chesapeake in Newport News, Virginia passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested a memorial donation be made to the Benevolent Fund at The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia 23601.
The Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 pm in The Chesapeake Room and Rotunda at The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia 23601. Loving Funeral Home is serving the family and online condolences may be made at wwwLovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019