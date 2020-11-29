1/1
Suezette Hamlett Cafritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suezette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suezette Hamlett Cafritz, age 79 was born in Minneapolis, MN and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, VA. Suezette passed away comfortably on November 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by parents and 4 siblings. Survived by loving siblings, JoAnn and Duffy; 2 step-children, Claire and Brian Cafritz; along with many beautiful and loving nieces and nephews. Including all of her VA family and friends that are near and dear to her.

Sue had a vibrant and rich life, traveling and having an amazing career in Media. She started in advertising in Rhode Island, and transplanted to Virginia and became an integral part of the Advertising market here in the Hampton Roads area for over 40+ years. Owning her own company Cafritz & Associates in 1993 until she retired, she acquired substantial accounts and became a "Queen" in media.

Celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11am at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved