Suezette Hamlett Cafritz, age 79 was born in Minneapolis, MN and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, VA. Suezette passed away comfortably on November 25, 2020.She was preceded in death by parents and 4 siblings. Survived by loving siblings, JoAnn and Duffy; 2 step-children, Claire and Brian Cafritz; along with many beautiful and loving nieces and nephews. Including all of her VA family and friends that are near and dear to her.Sue had a vibrant and rich life, traveling and having an amazing career in Media. She started in advertising in Rhode Island, and transplanted to Virginia and became an integral part of the Advertising market here in the Hampton Roads area for over 40+ years. Owning her own company Cafritz & Associates in 1993 until she retired, she acquired substantial accounts and became a "Queen" in media.Celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11am at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: