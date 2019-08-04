|
|
Sunshine Trumbo Williams, 96, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. A native of Norfolk, Sunny was the daughter of the late Dr. G.C. Trumbo and Sunshine Pope Trumbo. She attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury, where she was fortunate to have the lead in her senior class play. Sunny graduated from the College of William and Mary and spent a summer studying at the University of Mexico. At William and Mary, she was a docent at the Wren Building and the first of many in her family to be a member of Tri Delta Sorority. Upon graduation, she became an art teacher and later the head of the Art Department at Maury. She also taught at the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club.
Sunny was predeceased by her husband of fifty-plus years, Rolf Williams. Together they attended the University of Oslo. Rolf served as Virginiaâ€™s Honorary Consul for Norway and Sweden, positions held previously by his father and later by his son. He was knighted by both countries and together he and Sunny were able to meet their Kings and Queens. They travelled frequently to Norway and Sweden.
In 1951, Sunny and Rolf were the 14th family to build a home in Sandbridge, and went on to build and restore a total of seven homes there, one of which washed away in the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962. Sandbridge continues to be much loved by her children and grandchildren.
Sunny was very active in the William and Mary community, serving on the Collegeâ€™s Alumni Board. In 2009 she became the 35th woman to be awarded the Alumni Medallion for her leadership, accomplishments and commitment to the school and community. She chaired her reunion five times and is proud to have 14 family members follow her to W&M. Because of her involvement with the college, she was able to meet Queen Elizabeth of England at the schoolâ€™s 350th Anniversary.
Sunny was a charter member of the Redwood Garden Club, member of the Redwood Jr Garden Club, president of the Royster Kingâ€™s Daughterâ€™s Circle, as well as a member of a NATO Book Club, the Norfolk/VB Junior League, and The Antiques Club. She served as head docent at the Moses Myers House and was a founding member of the docent program at the Chrysler Museum. She was a district president for Tri Delta and nominated nationally for outstanding Tri Delt in 1993. She was a troop leader for boys and girl scouts, serving on the board of the Girl Scouts Council. She also served on the boards of the Day Nursery, Tidewater Winds, the International Seamanâ€™s House, the AAUW, the YWCA, the Hermitage Museum and Gardens, the Feldman Chamber Music Society, Norfolkâ€™s Sister City Association, the Norfolk Historical Society, and the Larchmont Civic League. Sunny was the first woman on Norfolkâ€™s Arts Commission, serving for 18 years. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd where she chaired many bazaars and was president of the Women of the Church. She had a flair for decorating and flower arranging and opened her homes in Sandbridge and Norfolk for several garden tours. A lover of tennis, she played actively until the age of 85 and served on the Tennis Patronâ€™s Society for many years. She spent her last twelve years living at Harborâ€™s Edge, a retirement community where she made many new friends and enjoyed playing bridge and mahjongg.
Sunny is also predeceased by her sister Susan Trumbo Meredith and her brother Colonel Richard Bonner Trumbo. She is survived by her daughter, Lesney Miller and husband, Burt; her son, Rolf Williams and wife, Beth; and grandchildren, Catherine Miller Avery (Clark), Matt Miller, Kelsey Williams and Rolf Williams, Jr.; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Leslie Waters and her team of caregivers: Joanne Walker, Ro Thompson, Shirley Anderson, Dee Stancil and Julie Durham, and especially Sunnyâ€™s niece Susan T. Meredith for the days she spent by her side reading and comforting her.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7th at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. James Medley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23505 or Harborâ€™s Edge Foundation, 1 Colley Ave., Norfolk, VA 23510. H. D. Oliver funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019