Mark Twain said the two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. Susan Atkinson Tweed was doubly blessed. She was first a mother, then a nurse.



Dr. Susan Tweed was born August 9th, 1949 to Doris and Samuel King Atkinson; she died unexpectedly at her home in Norfolk, Virginia on July 17th, 2019.



Susan is survived by her son, David Tweed; sisters, Jannette Edwards of Hampton, Margaret Anderson of Delmar, DE, and Rose Mary Atkinson of Winter Haven, FL; and brother, Paul Atkinson of Norfolk. Nieces and nephews grieve as Susan touched all lives with her compassion, non-judgmental advice, and pure love.



A lifelong learner, she pursued and received her Doctorate in Medical Research from Old Dominion University, but in her heart was always a nurse. Susan retired from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a dedicated career of 43 years.



She loved life and the world â€" we, as a family, travelled to China, Africa, Greece, Yellowstone, Alaska, New Orleans, to name a few. We shared late-night talks as we cruised down the Yangtze or sat on the balcony of a cruise ship. Her son and family were the lights of her life.



Susan was a woman of peace and knew that she was loved. Our family remembers her as kind and gentle who encouraged us all to pursue our goals.



â€œI was born to be a nurse



to hold, to aid



to save, to keep



to teach, to inspire



Itâ€™s who I am



My calling, my passion



my life and my worldâ€



Susan Atkinson Tweed. You will be missedâ€¦



The family will hold a Celebration of Life and received guests at Susanâ€™s home on Friday, August 9th, from 2 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019