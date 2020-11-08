RN/MSN, FNP-C; Sister; Mother; Grandmother; Republican
Sue Greiling cast her last ballot on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 for the afterlife. She leaves behind her septuagenarian brother, John; two adored sons, Chris and his wife, Karen; Scott and his wife, Cheryl; one granddaughter, Megan and four grandsons, Sheldon, Nathan, Stephen and Seth. She also leaves behind a small, beloved dog named Maggie.
Her interests varied but usually centered upon church, bible studies, her five grandkids (She was always very proud of them), home, good food, talk radio, knitting, crafting, stamping, painting, and persistent gardening. She hated the moles.
She lived alone in Chesapeake for 15 years yet somehow managed to keep her two-car garage packed with everything except the car. Filling spaces and horizontal surfaces was her true super power.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021, but with Covid-19, who knows?
Sue would want to wish us all peace, love and kindness toward each other. In lieu of flowers or tokens of affection, please donate to one of her favorite causes below:
Crosswater Presb. Church (crosswaterpc.org
)
CPC of Tidewater (cpcfriends.org
)
Chesap. Humane Soc. (chesapeakehumane.org
)