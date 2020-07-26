The Outspoken Hairdresser known as "SUSAN" Domingo of Virginia Beach serving clients for over 30 years at Lynnhaven Mall, Laskin Rd, Great Neck Rd, Nimmo Pkwy, Princess Anne Rd, and Maxx Cuts at Lynnhaven Pkwy passed away Friday, July 24th, 2020 at the age of 69. She loved her clients like family.
She was a proud Navy wife who loved to garden and share all sorts of interesting stories.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, son, daughter, brother, nephews and niece.
A funeral service will be held 11am, Fri, July 31st at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6pm-9pm, Thur, July 30th at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com