Susan Elizabeth Wallace, 56 of Chesapeake, VA passed away on March 22, 2020. She is survived by her parents, George and Barbara Williams of Edenton, NC. Her husband, John Wallace, her children, Tony Brown, Heather Phillips, Neal Wallace, Serena Sims, Tony Sterago and an abundance of grandchildren.Susan never met a stranger, had an infectious smile, she was a second mom to many. She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020