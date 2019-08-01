The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeside Lutheran Church
2427 Eaton Ferry Rd
Littleton, NC
View Map
Susan Finger, 61, passed away on July 28, 2019.

Born to Theresa Jean Buban in Bayonne, NJ, Susan followed in her motherâ€™s footsteps and became a registered nurse. She was a proud graduate of Norfolk State University who served patients and their families in Virginia, New Jersey, and North Carolina. Susan was admired for her generosity and helping others to reach their potential.

She is survived by her husband Fred Finger, her children Katie Finger (JP Kosmyna) and Kevin Finger (Dori), and her grandson Warren Finger.

A memorial visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, located at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA, from 6-8pm on Friday, August 2, 2019. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

The funeral will be held at Lakeside Lutheran Church, located at 2427 Eaton Ferry Rd, Littleton, NC, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Susan to Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center at https://giving.mskcc.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 1, 2019
