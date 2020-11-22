Susan Grier Smith Carr passed on November 20, 2020 with her husband of 49 years, Chester Glenn Carr, and her three children by her side.
Susan was born in Elkin, NC on February 2, 1949 to Randall Lee and Geraldine Smith.
She earned her degree from Campbell College where she also met her husband, Glenn. Susan and Glenn were married on July 17, 1971, and raised their three children on the family farm in Windsor, VA.
Susan wholly and happily devoted her life to her family. Caring for and celebrating her children and grandchildren was her greatest joy. The epitome of grace, her sincere warmth, kindness, and ability to make people feel welcome touched many lives. Her remarkable talent for creating and entertaining was rare and wonderful.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Randall Steve Smith.
She will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Glenn; son, Randall Scott Carr (Heather); daughters, Kelly Grier Carr Twiddy (Ross) and Sarah Glenn Carr; her 6 treasured grandchildren, Hope, Miller, Hattie Belle, Waylyn, Julep and Steele; and sister, Margaret Walters.
Due to COVID, a private service will be held at the family mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Susan's name to JDRF (Hampton Roads Chapter), 291 Independence Blvd. Suite 517 Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or any other charity benefitting children. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.