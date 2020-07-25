Susan Jeanne Hiteshew Davis, age 62, passed away at her home in Norfolk, VA on July 20, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1958 in Cambridgeshire, England, United Kingdom to Col. James E. Hiteshew and Billie C. Hiteshew.
Susan was a warm, compassionate, and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Throughout her life, she pursued her interests with unsurpassed passion, energy, and joy, dedicating her life to her family, friends, and personal growth.
Susan graduated from Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville, NC before proceeding to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Tennessee. Later, she would attend the University of Northern Colorado, earning her MS in Applied Statistics and Research Methods.
Following graduation from UT, Susan joined the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 15 years, retiring as a Major in 1994. She would then turn her skills and experience as a mathematician toward teaching statistics and developmental mathematics at Wayne Community College and Old Dominion University.
Susan was also an accomplished athlete. She enjoyed yoga, CrossFit and was an avid golfer, with 3 holes-in-one to her credit. She was also a nationally and internationally recognized Masters Class weightlifter, earning bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 U.S. Nationals and silver medals in the 2019 Pan-American Championships among her many awards.
No doubt, however, Susan would regard her family and friends as her greatest accomplishment and joy in life. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, and absolutely adored her grandsons James and Joey. She will be greatly missed by all that shared her life.
Susan is a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church in Pikeville and is a faithful follower of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Susan is survived by her husband of 27 years, Col. (ret.) Curt Davis, son Michael and daughter-in-law Allison Davis of Virginia Beach, VA; son David and daughter-in-law Carolyn Davis of Reston, VA; son Curt and daughter-in-law Jennifer Davis of Fayetteville, AR; son Clint Davis of Green Valley, AZ; and grandsons James and Joseph Davis (sons of Michael and Allison). She is preceded in death by her parents James and Billie Hiteshew and her brother Michael Hiteshew.
Please join us in celebration and remembrance of Susan and her life. Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, July 26, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Seymour Funeral Home, 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Services will be held on Monday, July 27 at 11:00 am. She will then be laid to rest with full military honors next to her parents and brother in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 3888 US-70 W, Princeton, NC 27569.
For those unable to attend the services in North Carolina, a memorial service will be held in the Norfolk, VA area at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Susan to the Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
.