Susan Kay Harris (STG1 USN Retired), 63, of Virginia Beach, went to be with her Lord, March 6, 2019. Sue (as she preferred to be called) was born April 24,1955 in Waterloo, IA to the late Daniel and Maxine Mixdorf, whom she is enjoying a sweet reunion in heaven with. She stayed in Waterloo until she joined the United States Navy, serving her country faithfully for 20 years both in active and reserve duty. When she was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, she met and married her husband SCPO USN (Retired) Stacey Harris. Sue was active in her church, loved to sing and enjoyed going to concerts by her favorite Christian artists. Visible in her home was her love for Hawaii and artwork from there by her favorite painter Wyland and photographer Kim Taylor Reese. Sue was an Ovarian Cancer survivor for over 20 years, and a huge advocate and supporter of cancer research, learning and knowing symptoms, and getting check ups. She was known to dye her hair teal every October for Ovarian Cancer month and pink every September for breast cancer. But her greatest love and joy on this Earth was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever and wherever she could, which often meant flying all over the world to do so. When she wasnâ€™t with them, she was planning the next time she would see them. Sue is survived by her loving husband SCPO USN (Retired) Stacey Harris; children, Col. USAF Christopher Menuey (Tonya) of Malmstrom AFB, MT, Trisha Berglund (CW4 Retired Thomas) of Pensacola,FL, Shane Harris and Sabre Harris, both of Virginia Beach. Known to them as Meeme, she is also survived by her pride and joy - her grandchildren: Ethan, Michael, Jonathan, Ellianna and Estoria Mae (Tori Mae to her Meeme). Sue was the eldest sibling in her family and is survived by her brothers Randy and David Mixdorf, her sister Debra Failla, and their families. Sue loved her family, and was their biggest prayer warrior. She had accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior which gave her a promise of an eternal home in heaven and we who know the Lord have peace knowing we will see her again. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, 501 Providence Rd, Chesapeake. Following the service, military honors will be rendered during the internment at Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sue's memory to the at . Please visit her book of memories page at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary