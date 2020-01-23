Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Larmee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kathleen Larmee


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Kathleen Larmee Obituary
Susan Kathleen Larmee "Kathee" passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born to Susan and Robert Hrudka on July 19, 1944 in Niagara Falls NY. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Hrudka and survived by her brother Robert Hrudka and wife Cheryl and her husband of over fifty-three years Donald Larmee Jr., children Donald Larmee III and wife Sarah, Erin Cooper and husband Vance, grandchildren Teagan and Ellis Cooper, Grace and Lucian Larmee. Kathee grew up in Winnetka IL attended New Trier High School and graduated from the University of Illinois where she was a sister in Pi Beta Phi sorority. As a military spouse she managed to raise a wonderful loving family while enduring nine moves in eleven years. She was a passionate Montessori teacher for almost twenty years, eventually retiring from teaching at Cape Henry Collegiate in 2003. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, her family was her world, especially her four grandchildren. She will be dearly missed but kept alive in so many cherished memories. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Virginia Oncology Associates, who took such good care of Kathee. At her request a memorial service will be held with only the immediate family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -