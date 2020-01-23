|
Susan Kathleen Larmee "Kathee" passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born to Susan and Robert Hrudka on July 19, 1944 in Niagara Falls NY. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Hrudka and survived by her brother Robert Hrudka and wife Cheryl and her husband of over fifty-three years Donald Larmee Jr., children Donald Larmee III and wife Sarah, Erin Cooper and husband Vance, grandchildren Teagan and Ellis Cooper, Grace and Lucian Larmee. Kathee grew up in Winnetka IL attended New Trier High School and graduated from the University of Illinois where she was a sister in Pi Beta Phi sorority. As a military spouse she managed to raise a wonderful loving family while enduring nine moves in eleven years. She was a passionate Montessori teacher for almost twenty years, eventually retiring from teaching at Cape Henry Collegiate in 2003. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, her family was her world, especially her four grandchildren. She will be dearly missed but kept alive in so many cherished memories. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Virginia Oncology Associates, who took such good care of Kathee. At her request a memorial service will be held with only the immediate family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020