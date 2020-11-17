1/1
Susan Katz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Katz, nÃ©e Feuerstein, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Susan is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Jennifer Katz, of Tyler, TX, along with her three grandchildren, Micah, Lila, and Rebecca. She has numerous cousins, a sister-in-law, and nephews around the country. Susan is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Marsha and Lester Goldman, her brother Stephen Furst, and her daughter, Robin Katz. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 10am. The service will also be available live on Zoom for anyone who wishes to join with a password. To register for the Zoom service, please visit LifeOfSusan.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Ohef Sholom Temple Soup Kitchen (ohefsholom.org) or to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Neal
I am saddened to hear of your Moms passing. A brief chapter in your lives, as your babysitter, many years ago but I always remember how warm your Mom was and beautiful! Prayers
Debbie Leydet Rhodes
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved