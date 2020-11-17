Susan Katz, nÃ©e Feuerstein, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Susan is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Jennifer Katz, of Tyler, TX, along with her three grandchildren, Micah, Lila, and Rebecca. She has numerous cousins, a sister-in-law, and nephews around the country. Susan is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Marsha and Lester Goldman, her brother Stephen Furst, and her daughter, Robin Katz. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 10am. The service will also be available live on Zoom for anyone who wishes to join with a password. To register for the Zoom service, please visit LifeOfSusan.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the Ohef Sholom Temple Soup Kitchen (ohefsholom.org
) or to a charity of your choice
.