Susan Marie Watts 57 of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with her sister, Rae, by her side. Susan fought a good fight of faith as she battled cancer.
Born on March 6, 1963, in Norfolk, VA, and grew up in Va. Beach, Susan was a 1982 graduate of First Colonial High School. She continued her education at Virginia Wesleyan College, with a BA in Social Science & Psychology in 1989. Susan worked on The Marlin Chronicle, the campus newspaper, where she developed a love for writing and photography. She turned her passion for photography into a small business, "Sue-Marie Prints". Susan volunteered at her Haygood Methodist Church teaching classes and participated in other local charities in the community.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Raymond A. Watts, and Joretta Barnhart Watts. Her surviving family members include 3 sisters, Joretta Slack, Rae Spruill, Elizabeth Markert (Jim Miller), and brother, Raymond Watts (Skip); her aunts, Mrs. Barbara Smith and Mrs. Johnna Dail (Woody,) her nieces and nephews, Jason Slack, Jennifer Slack, Rachael Willard (Nelson,) Owen Spruill, Taylor Spruill, Jaime-Rae Markert, Joshua Markert (Crystal Sobieck); great-nephew Kayden Markert, and great-niece, Waverly Willard, and a special loved one.
Susan looked forward to her weekly visits with Pastor David Peterson of the Apostles Lutheran Church. A special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice Nurses Lori and Rebecca, and Staff; and the gentle care and kindness of Pigeon Hoggany s' Quality of Life Senior Mission.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Oman Funeral home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake 23322. A reception celebrating Susan's life will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Southeastern Food Bank of Virginia or to a favorite charity
