1/1
Susan Marie Watts
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Marie Watts 57 of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with her sister, Rae, by her side. Susan fought a good fight of faith as she battled cancer.

Born on March 6, 1963, in Norfolk, VA, and grew up in Va. Beach, Susan was a 1982 graduate of First Colonial High School. She continued her education at Virginia Wesleyan College, with a BA in Social Science & Psychology in 1989. Susan worked on The Marlin Chronicle, the campus newspaper, where she developed a love for writing and photography. She turned her passion for photography into a small business, "Sue-Marie Prints". Susan volunteered at her Haygood Methodist Church teaching classes and participated in other local charities in the community.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Raymond A. Watts, and Joretta Barnhart Watts. Her surviving family members include 3 sisters, Joretta Slack, Rae Spruill, Elizabeth Markert (Jim Miller), and brother, Raymond Watts (Skip); her aunts, Mrs. Barbara Smith and Mrs. Johnna Dail (Woody,) her nieces and nephews, Jason Slack, Jennifer Slack, Rachael Willard (Nelson,) Owen Spruill, Taylor Spruill, Jaime-Rae Markert, Joshua Markert (Crystal Sobieck); great-nephew Kayden Markert, and great-niece, Waverly Willard, and a special loved one.

Susan looked forward to her weekly visits with Pastor David Peterson of the Apostles Lutheran Church. A special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice Nurses Lori and Rebecca, and Staff; and the gentle care and kindness of Pigeon Hoggany s' Quality of Life Senior Mission.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Oman Funeral home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake 23322. A reception celebrating Susan's life will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Southeastern Food Bank of Virginia or to a favorite charity. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I knew her from haygood united methodist church
Suzanne Strausser
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved