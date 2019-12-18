|
|
Susan Mary Hennessey went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019 at the age of 63. Susan was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Andrew and Joan Philipp. Besides her parents, Susan was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Philipp, Jr. and her loving husband of 33 years, Thomas M. Hennessey. Susan was a retired nurse with Sentara Healthcare System for over 30 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Megan Reed (Robert), Suzanne Kernaghan; son, Thomas Hennessey, II; granddaughters, Hannah Reed, Abigail Reed and grandson, Robert "Buddy" Reed, III.
A service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family invites you to join them for a reception immediately following the service in the reception center of the funeral home. Her final resting place will be with her husband at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lorraine Bethea Hospice Foundation at www.lorrainebethea.org. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019