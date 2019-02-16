The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Susan P. Ablao, 63, of Virginia Beach, passed away Feb. 14, 2019. Susan was born in Dartmouth, MA and was the daughter of the late George Pilkington, and Doris Foster Pilkington. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Pilkington. Susan is survived by her husband, Benjamin C. Ablao; daughters, Flory Ablao and her daughter Alaina of Virginia Beach and Doris Moore and husband Cecil and their children Sabrina, Tamia, and C.J. of Virginia Beach; a son, Benjamin C. Ablao, Jr. of Virginia Beach; sisters, Mary Toney and husband Norman, Nancy Soles and husband Gary, and Dottie Brown and husband Tony; brothers, George Pilkington and wife Pat, David Pilkington, and Roy Pilkington and wife Leanne; sister-in-law, Sherrie Pilkington; all cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved family pet, Lola Marie. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Colonial Grove Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2019
