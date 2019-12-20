|
|
Susan Peterson Griffin, 61, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 17, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Peterson and Muriel Stevens Peterson. She was a school teacher and a longtime member of First Lutheran Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, David W. Griffin; daughter, Kasey Griffin; son, Christopher Griffin and wife, Cheryl; sister, Linda Bower and husband, Ralph; brothers, Bob Peterson and wife, Phyllis, Steven Peterson and wife, Robin, and John Peterson; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church of Norfolk on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019