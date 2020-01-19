|
|
Susan Quinn Wagner, 85, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully at her home in Marian Manor on January 8, 2020. Her family is thankful that her struggle with Parkinson's Disease has come to a gentle end. Susan was predeceased by her husband, Al Wagner, and is survived by her children, Vicky Stellato and husband John of Chesapeake; Mark Wagner of Chesapeake; grandchildren Chris Stellato, Mikey Stellato and wife Olivia, Kent Wagner, Aly Stellato and Will Wagner; sister Becka Schubmehl; nieces and nephews. She will welcome her first great-grandson from a better place this spring. Susan was a Girl Scout, a DDT, a Tarheel, a journalist, wife, mother, animal rights champion, humane educator, world traveler, volunteer and devout Catholic. A funeral mass followed by a celebration of life will be held at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach at 11 o'clock am on Saturday, January 25th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA, www.vbspca.com or 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach 23453, or , .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020