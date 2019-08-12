The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA 23851
(757) 562-4144
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA 23851
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beechwood Cemetery
Boykins, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Coburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan R. Coburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan R. Coburn Obituary
Franklin â€" Susan Ellis Rice Coburn, 51, passed away on August 10, 2019 in her home. A native of Boykins, Virginia, she was the daughter of Jerry D. and Joan P. Rice of Boykins. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne N. Coburn, her maternal grandparents John E. and Carroll E. Partridge, and her paternal grandparents James E. and Lucille J. Rice. Susan was a graduate of Southampton High School and a member of Boykins United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her daughters, Desty M. Heikens of Emporia and Megan N. Coburn of Franklin, a brother Douglas E. Rice (Allison) of Branchville, and a granddaughter, Khloe E. Wrenn. She is also survived by her mother in law, Mary D. Coburn, a brother in law, Michael L. Coburn (Shirley), a sister in law, Kim C. Davis (Mac), two nieces, two nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, a special friend to Megan, Raegan Pittman, and many friends. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Beechwood Cemetery, Boykins with Rev. Michael Baugham officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Graceâ€™s Little Angels, c/o Raegan Pittman, 31164 Camp Parkway, Courtland, VA 23837. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
Download Now