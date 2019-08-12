|
Franklin â€" Susan Ellis Rice Coburn, 51, passed away on August 10, 2019 in her home. A native of Boykins, Virginia, she was the daughter of Jerry D. and Joan P. Rice of Boykins. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne N. Coburn, her maternal grandparents John E. and Carroll E. Partridge, and her paternal grandparents James E. and Lucille J. Rice. Susan was a graduate of Southampton High School and a member of Boykins United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her daughters, Desty M. Heikens of Emporia and Megan N. Coburn of Franklin, a brother Douglas E. Rice (Allison) of Branchville, and a granddaughter, Khloe E. Wrenn. She is also survived by her mother in law, Mary D. Coburn, a brother in law, Michael L. Coburn (Shirley), a sister in law, Kim C. Davis (Mac), two nieces, two nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, a special friend to Megan, Raegan Pittman, and many friends. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Beechwood Cemetery, Boykins with Rev. Michael Baugham officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Monday in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Graceâ€™s Little Angels, c/o Raegan Pittman, 31164 Camp Parkway, Courtland, VA 23837. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 12, 2019