Susan Reich Lilly passed away at the age of 50 on April 19, 2019 at her home in Norfolk, after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was an incredible example and source of strength to all who knew her - family, friends, professional colleagues, and significantly, friends of her children. She is survived by her husband Ned, and her daughters Elizabeth and Eleanor, both currently in college; the girls' friends unfailingly describe her as a "second mom," whose kindness, intellect, and generosity of spirit showed them the best of what a person can be. Susan is also survived by her parents, Don and Betty Reich of Midlothian, and her sister, Alesia Reich McMillion of Mechanicsville. She attended Tabb High School in York County, and the University of Virginia, where she and Ned met their first year, both eventually majoring in American Government. After graduation, she worked in Washington DC for a congressional subcommittee, where she began to focus on healthcare and health policy. She earned a Masters in the field from Johns Hopkins while continuing to work in DC, for a physicians' specialty group, and a healthcare consulting business. Susan and Ned moved to Norfolk in 1997, where she worked in corporate strategy at Sentara Healthcare. She continued her work in healthcare through the births of both girls, dropping to part-time as needed at Sentara, then returning to private consulting - but always striking a balance between career and being a mom, including substantial volunteer work at Norfolk Academy, where both girls spent all twelve years. We will all miss her warmth and empathy, her brilliant smile, and the daily example of optimism and love she set for everyone she met.