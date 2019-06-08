|
Susan S. Winchester, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. Born in North Carolina to the late Jack Sherrill and Cindy Grimstead, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Winchester, III, and brother, Jack L. Sherrill, II. Left to cherish Susanâ€™s memory are her sons, Hunter Winchester (Caitlyn) and Cole Winchester (Lindsay); five grandchildren, Landon, Makenna, Connor, Hudson, and Taylor; sister, Amy â€œBethâ€ Filipek (Scott); and numerous friends. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 8, 2019