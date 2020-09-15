1/1
Susan T. Joyner
Franklin - Susan Turner Joyner, 60, passed away September 13, 2020 in her home with family by her side. She was predeceased by her father, George W. Turner, Jr.

Susan was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School and the Payroll Manager at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. Susan was a member and Deacon at Franklin Congregational Christian Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Calli Kunkle (Phillip), her granddaughter, Rose Kunkle, her mother, Jessie Griffin Turner, three step-children, Joey, Matthew and Erin Joyner, her brother, George W. Turner, III (Judy Parsons) and their children, Nathan and Anna Belle Turner, and her dog Ranger.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be made to CHKD, P. O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501-2156. www.wrightfuneralhome.org

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 15, 2020.
