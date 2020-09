Franklin - Susan Turner Joyner, 60, passed away September 13, 2020 in her home with family by her side. She was predeceased by her father, George W. Turner, Jr.Susan was a loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School and the Payroll Manager at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. Susan was a member and Deacon at Franklin Congregational Christian Church.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Calli Kunkle (Phillip), her granddaughter, Rose Kunkle, her mother, Jessie Griffin Turner, three step-children, Joey, Matthew and Erin Joyner, her brother, George W. Turner, III (Judy Parsons) and their children, Nathan and Anna Belle Turner, and her dog Ranger.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be made to CHKD, P. O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501-2156. www.wrightfuneralhome.org